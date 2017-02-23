The 1975 made their debut on the Brit Awards stage during this year’s ceremony, performing their single ‘The Sound’, which was interspersed with some rather unkind comments about them.
While they performed their track at London’s O2 Arena, the broadcast was interrupted half-way through with messages including “this band thinks it has a charismatic singer… they are mistaken”, “totally lacking the wow factor” and “pompous arena synth-pop”.
Lead singer Matt Healy’s “terrible high-pitched vocals over soulless robo beats” were also referenced, after which “cringe-worthy”, “recycled” and “boring” all flashed up on screen.
And although fans of the group knew what was going on, other more casual viewers were left pondering whether they’d somehow pissed off someone behind the scenes at the Brit Awards.
For anyone still in the dark, the messages were actually a reference to the song’s official music video, which similarly mixes a live performance from the band with many of the same comments that were screened during the Brits.
It was a big night for The 1975, who made an impression on their way into the event with their unique take on red carpet fashion, before going on to be awarded their first ever Brit Award, in the category of Best British Group.
Theirs wasn’t the only one of the night’s performances to raise eyebrows though, with Brits viewers voicing their dissatisfaction with producers, after they chose to heavily censor Skepta’s rendition of ‘Shutdown’.
Katy Perry also delivered one of the night’s stand-out moments, when skeletons bearing a striking resemblance to Donald Trump and Theresa May joined her on the stage.
