The 1975 made their debut on the Brit Awards stage during this year’s ceremony, performing their single ‘The Sound’, which was interspersed with some rather unkind comments about them.

While they performed their track at London’s O2 Arena, the broadcast was interrupted half-way through with messages including “this band thinks it has a charismatic singer… they are mistaken”, “totally lacking the wow factor” and “pompous arena synth-pop”.