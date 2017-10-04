Zoopla

‘The Apprentice’ may be a tough fought contest, but there is one aspect of taking part that is pretty stress-free, as it’s fair to say that the London home they reside in is more than a little impressive. As the 2017 series kicks off, here’s a peek inside the contestants’ house: An 8-bedroom pad in Notting Hill, worth over £13 million.

Quite frankly, we’d apply for the show just for the chance to spend a few nights here. As well as eight seriously impressive bedrooms, the house boasts a south-facing garden - not that they get to spend much time in it… - and three living rooms to chat about those all-important business plans. According to property website Zoopla, the value of the flat is £13,137,000 and it’s actually available to rent right now so if you happen to have a spare £29,033 a month, then take a look at the listing here. See more pictures of the house below…

‘The Apprentice’ returns to our screens on Wednesday (4 October), with 18 new candidates vying for Lord Alan Sugar’s attention. Speaking ahead of the series’ return, Karren Brady addressed the recent furore over the BBC’s gender pay gap, revealing that she made sure she was paid the same as Claude Littner when signing up for the show.