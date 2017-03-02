The five lead stars of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ - Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg - have all reportedly agreed to take pay cuts, so that two of their female co-stars, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, can receive pay increases.

The five leads have all been in the show since its debut in 2007, and according to reports in the US, they’ve agreed to say goodbye to $100,000 of the $1 million they receive for each episode - yes that’s right, each episode - so that Mayim and Melissa can bargain for bigger pay packets.