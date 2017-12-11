‘The Chase’ has offered up some truly memorable moments over the years, but Sunday’s celebrity edition of the show topped them all.
Not only did Basil Brush put in an appearance, but he also ended up smashing it.
Yep, where so many other celebs have tried and failed to impress us - and the Chaser - with their general knowledge, they’ve all been outwitted by a puppet.
After, ahem, outfoxing Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan in the head-to-head, Basil bagged £8,000 for his team, which included hockey player Sam Quek, TV presenter Andi Peters and writer Charlie Higson.
Basil’s appearance on the ITV game show didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, with many viewers asking if they’d entered a parallel TV universe...
