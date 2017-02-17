Get ready to see a brand new side to the stars of ITV’s ‘The Chase’, as the Chasers have signed up for the latest series of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’.

Four of the five quiz masters will be taking part in the charity talent show, which will see them performing - ironically - ‘If I Only Had A Brain’, along with a host of other hits from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.

Anne “The Governess” Hegerty will be taking on the role of the Scarecrow, and she’ll be joined by co-stars Mark Labbett, Sean Wallace and Jenny Ryan.