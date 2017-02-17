Get ready to see a brand new side to the stars of ITV’s ‘The Chase’, as the Chasers have signed up for the latest series of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’.
Four of the five quiz masters will be taking part in the charity talent show, which will see them performing - ironically - ‘If I Only Had A Brain’, along with a host of other hits from ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.
Anne “The Governess” Hegerty will be taking on the role of the Scarecrow, and she’ll be joined by co-stars Mark Labbett, Sean Wallace and Jenny Ryan.
While the stars of ‘The Chase’ head down the yellow brick road, a host of other stars have also joined the line-up, including James and Ola Jordan, who will be performing Meghan Trainor’s ‘All About That Bass’, fresh from their stints on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity’ respectively.
Former ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom Parker will be channelling Meatloaf and Cher for a rendition of ‘Dead Ringer For Love’, while ‘The Xtra Factor’ presenter Matt Edmondson will reinvent himself as Nicki Minaj.
It had previously been revealed that Duncan James would be teaming up with Gareth Gates and a handful of other popstars from the 2000s to form supergroup Boys Aloud, who’ll be performing the Girls Aloud classic, ‘Biology’.
Past winners of ‘Let’s Dance’ include Robert Webb as Irene Cara, Antony Cotton as Cole Porter and Rufus Hound as Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, which you can remind yourself of below...
This year’s Red Nose Day will also include a special follow-up to ‘Love Actually’, with a number of A-list stars from the original cast reprising their roles in the 10-minute featurette.