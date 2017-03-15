Host Bradley Walsh might not have noticed anything out of the ordinary about the collective names of the team taking part, but the same couldn’t be said for many of the viewers watching at home - or Chaser Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan’.

And this week’s ‘what-are-the-chances?’ news story comes courtesy of ‘ The Chase ’, which provided viewers with a spooky coincidence on Monday’s show.

Yep, the cast of ‘Friends’ reunited (kinda) for a stab at the big cash prize, with all four contestants having the same names as characters from the classic US comedy.

That’ll be Rachael, Ross, Phoebe and Joe.

And yes, we know that strictly speaking it’s Joey, but let’s not split hairs, ok?

The coincidence wasn’t lost on Chaser Jenny who asked Joe: “You supposed to be Chandler or something?”

At which point the penny finally dropped for Bradley, who said: “Oh I see…I didn’t realise that.”

Keep up, Brad.

Jenny then declared she’d be Marcel the Monkey, with Bradley opting for Gunther.

It didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the show either...