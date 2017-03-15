All Sections
    15/03/2017 09:24 GMT

    ‘The Chase’ Contestants Share Names With The Characters From ‘Friends’ (Not That Host Bradley Walsh Noticed)

    And this week’s ‘what-are-the-chances?’ news story comes courtesy of ‘The Chase’, which provided viewers with a spooky coincidence on Monday’s show.

    Host Bradley Walsh might not have noticed anything out of the ordinary about the collective names of the team taking part, but the same couldn’t be said for many of the viewers watching at home - or Chaser Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan’.

    Notice anything familiar…?

    ITV

    Yep, the cast of ‘Friends’ reunited (kinda) for a stab at the big cash prize, with all four contestants having the same names as characters from the classic US comedy.

    That’ll be Rachael, Ross, Phoebe and Joe.

    And yes, we know that strictly speaking it’s Joey, but let’s not split hairs, ok?

    The coincidence wasn’t lost on Chaser Jenny who asked Joe: “You supposed to be Chandler or something?”

    At which point the penny finally dropped for Bradley, who said: “Oh I see…I didn’t realise that.”

    Keep up, Brad.

    Jenny then declared she’d be Marcel the Monkey, with Bradley opting for Gunther.

    It didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the show either...

    ’The Chase’ is on ITV weekdays at 5pm.

    Conversations