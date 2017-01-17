All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/01/2017 14:10 GMT

    'The Chase': Most Memorable Moments From The Bradley Walsh-Fronted Quiz Show

    Never a dull moment...

    Ever since it first appeared on screens in in 2009, ’The Chase’ has served up plenty of memorable moments.

    Not a week goes by without host Bradley Walsh completely losing it and getting a fit of the giggles, and we can’t really blame him with some of the innuendo-laden answers that come up.

    The Chasers have flirted, got angry and even dragged up over the course of more than 1000 episodes.

    And the plucky contestants have provided some truly unforgettable moments too, including seriously impressive wins (well, we all love to see a defeated - and deflated - Chaser) and more than a few daft answers.

    Here’s our round-up of some of the most memorable moments from ‘The Chase’, so far...

    'The Chase' Most Memorable Moments
    MORE: uk celebritytvcelebrity galleriesthe chasebradley walsh

    Conversations