‘The Chase’ has announced it’s making a big change ahead of its new series, which looks certain to keep things interesting.

The ITV gameshow is to undergo a bit of a make-over, with the launch of spin-off ‘The Family Chase’, which will begin airing in a primetime slot on Saturday nights later this year.

This time around, teams on the show will be compiled not of four total strangers, but of four family members, all working together to try and make some big money by answering general knowledge questions - without being caught by the Chasers.