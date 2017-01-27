All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/01/2017 11:43 GMT

    The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Offer

    'I’d probably drop three stone and cannibalism would maybe on the cards.'

    The Chase’s Mark Labbett has revealed he has turned down offers to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ as he thinks he’d be unable to cope with the diet. 

    The quiz show star - better known as The Beast - says he weighs 27 stone, and would start eating his other campmates if he was forced to go without food on the ITV reality show. 

    Ian West/PA Wire
    The Chase's Mark Labbett

    Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I’ve been asked to do the jungle but the base calorie intake is about 700 calories. Look at me.

    “If I survived a week in there I’d probably drop three stone and cannibalism would maybe on the cards.’’

    He added: “Unfortunately this is my weakness. Drink, drugs, none of all that, but I can say no to food once, put it in front of me a second time and I’m like, ‘Oh go on then!’”

    Mark was linked to a spot on the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last month, after fans speculated he appeared in a teaser video. 

    While Mark fuelled the rumours on Twitter, the mystery person later transpired to be James Cosmo. 

    He later admitted he would consider appearing on the Channel 5 show, telling Metro: As a working minor celeb I will consider any show if the fee is right.

    “Five years ago, I was earning £100 a day as a supply teacher so I always keep my eye on the important things in life.”

    ‘The Chase’ airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV. 

    'The Chase' Most Memorable Moments
    MORE:uktv uk celebrityuktvrealitythe chasemark labbettI'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

    Conversations