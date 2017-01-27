The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett Reveals Why He Turned Down ‘I’m A Celebrity’ Offer

The Chase’s Mark Labbett has revealed he has turned down offers to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ as he thinks he’d be unable to cope with the diet.
The quiz show star - better known as The Beast - says he weighs 27 stone, and would start eating his other campmates if he was forced to go without food on the ITV reality show.
Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I’ve been asked to do the jungle but the base calorie intake is about 700 calories. Look at me.
“If I survived a week in there I’d probably drop three stone and cannibalism would maybe on the cards.’’
He added: “Unfortunately this is my weakness. Drink, drugs, none of all that, but I can say no to food once, put it in front of me a second time and I’m like, ‘Oh go on then!’”
Mark was linked to a spot on the current series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ last month, after fans speculated he appeared in a teaser video.
While Mark fuelled the rumours on Twitter, the mystery person later transpired to be James Cosmo.
He later admitted he would consider appearing on the Channel 5 show, telling Metro: “As a working minor celeb I will consider any show if the fee is right.
“Five years ago, I was earning £100 a day as a supply teacher so I always keep my eye on the important things in life.”
‘The Chase’ airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.