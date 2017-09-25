Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest BBC drama, ‘The Child In Time’, has been blasted for being boring and confusing. The ‘Sherlock’ star played the lead in the one-off episode, which aired to a negative reaction on Sunday (24 September) night.

BBC Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly McDonald in 'The Child In Time'

Fans bemoaned the slow pace and confusing twists to the plot, as it told the story of children’s writer Stephen Lewis and his wife Julie, after their daughter goes missing. However, many were unsure exactly what it was supposed to be about and complained that the ending was “disappointing”, especially as the little girl was never found.

Just watched the child in time and I have never been so confused in my life?? What was it about?? Answers on a postcard!!! #1.5hourslost — claire kendrick (@clarabellebs) September 24, 2017

Just finished watching 'The child in time' on BBC1. Abduction? Time travelling? Government cover ups? What the fuck was going on? Confused! — Scott McWee (@Mcwee93) September 24, 2017

The shittest thing I've seen for a very long time. 90 minutes I'll never get back. The Child In Time.Shocking. — Mark Beazeley (@beazeley1973) September 24, 2017

Just watched The Child in Time and never been so confused and annoyed at the end of a film — abbeyhart (@abbeyhart_xo) September 24, 2017

Actually thought A Child In Time would be gripping and emotionally hard to watch. Instead it's seriously disappointing and very boring. — Niki (@Nikieds10) September 24, 2017

The child in time has me confused? The story line is all over the place — Emily Houghton (@emmhoughton) September 24, 2017

Watching Child in Time. I've gone from horrified to confused to bored in a very short space of time. When's MOTD2 on? — Duleep Allirajah (@DuleepOffside) September 24, 2017

Anyone else really bored and confused by The Child In Time? — Kay (@kayheads) September 24, 2017

There are many words to describe a child in time, compelling and riveting are not two of them. I think I'm going to have to give up. #bored. — Rocksey (@rocksey) September 24, 2017

Well The Child In Time is an hour and a half of my life I'll never get back like wtf even happened?? — holly (@HollyxGAxCher) September 24, 2017

The child in time was so boring and disappointing — shontay (@shontayy_) September 24, 2017

There was some good news for those involved though, as Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly McDonald’s performances did win some praise from those watching:

#TheChildInTime Brilliant & emotionally draining TV drama Benedict Cumberbatch & Kelly McDonald were both terrific — Stephen (@299Stephen) September 24, 2017

Benedict Cumberbatch was truly awesome in this!!#TheChildInTime — Lee Fergusson (@LeeFergusson) September 24, 2017

I am consistently blown away by Benedict Cumberbatch's acting, such a fantastic and heartbreaking performance #TheChildInTime — Lottie Horwood (@lotsa_h) September 24, 2017

#TheChildInTime Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly McDonald were absolutely incredible in TCIT. Benedict is such an amazing actor! Loved it!👏🏻 — Alice Hancock (@AliceHa86046775) September 24, 2017

That was emotional to watch, but it was brilliant. Now for goodness sake, give Benedict Cumberbatch a bloody BAFTA! #TheChildInTime — DoctorBexWolfie (@BexWolfie) September 24, 2017

It also fared better with TV critics, with the Guardian hailing it as “agonising portrayal of panic and guilt”, while it also garnered a five-star review from the Telegraph. ‘The Child In Time’ is based on the 1987 novel of the same name by author Ian McKewen, whose books also inspired films ‘Atonement’ and ‘Enduring Love’. There were some differences between the book and the TV film though, as the original was set in a dystopian near future at the end of the 20th century, while the small-screen version was set in the present day. ‘The Child In Time’ is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.