‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Coming To The Stage And Elton John Is Writing The Songs For It

Sir Elton John is set to write songs for a musical version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.
The 2003 best-selling novel was adapted for the big screen in 2006, starring Meryl Streep in the lead role as magazine editor Miranda Priestly.
Elton, of course, is no stranger to writing material for the stage, having already penned songs for ‘The Lion King’, ‘Aida’ and ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’.
Speaking about his latest project, the ‘Rocket Man’ singer said he “couldn’t wait” to get started.
“I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world,” he said.
“I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”
Lauren Weisberger’s novel was inspired by her experiences working as an assistant to Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
Meryl Streep’s performance of the formidable fashionista earned her an Oscar nomination in 2007.
The musical’s producers said Sir Elton had been approached, along with writer Paul Rudnick, because it needed “artists as inimitable as the characters in the story”.
“We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion,” Bob Cohen and Kevin McCollum said.
Elton doesn’t have a 100 percent strike rate though. Broadway musical ‘Lestat’, which he wrote the songs for along with his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, closed in 2006 after just 39 performances.
No word on who will be starring in the ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical, but would it be too much to hope that Meryl fancies treading the boards?
We’re keeping everything crossed.