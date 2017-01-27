‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Coming To The Stage And Elton John Is Writing The Songs For It

The 2003 best-selling novel was adapted for the big screen in 2006, starring Meryl Streep in the lead role as magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Sir Elton John is set to write songs for a musical version of ‘ The Devil Wears Prada ’.

Elton, of course, is no stranger to writing material for the stage, having already penned songs for ‘The Lion King’, ‘Aida’ and ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’.

Speaking about his latest project, the ‘Rocket Man’ singer said he “couldn’t wait” to get started.

“I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world,” he said.

“I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”