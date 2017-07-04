The ‘world’s first floating hot tub’ has landed with a splash in London waters.

The HotTug is pretty much what you’d expect it to be: a hireable, floating hot tub filled with fresh water which can be heated up to 38C.

It’s powered by an electric engine and will be stationed in Old Street, London this summer where customers can sail it along the canal.

People can hire the hot-tub-turned-boat for 90 minutes and float along a London canal, chilling in their swimwear, much to the amusement of passersby.