The Internet Is Loving This Man's Interview With His Sister's First Date

“Sister’s first date so I had to regulate and do my brotherly duties,” he wrote.

Shaquille Jack from Harrow filmed the exchange and uploaded a video of it on Twitter, where it’s been shared more than 20,000 times.

A man has taken looking out for his sister to the next level by playfully grilling her date at the front door - and the internet loves him for it.

Sisters first date so I had to regulate and do my brotherly duties. pic.twitter.com/TJ7RRSHgR4

In the clip, Shaquille calls his sister to the door with her date Owen, asking about his age and “intentions”.

They then embark on a conversation about what Owen does for work and whether he’ll be paying for dinner or halving it, to which his sister pipes in, laughing: “I’m an independent woman.”

Shaq then continues asking Owen about his movements over the next few years - in which they discuss university plans and gap years. (They covered some serious ground in under two minutes.)

The video has gone down a storm on social media, receiving over 47,000 favourites.

While one person noted that the exchange could be construed as “sexist”, most agreed it was lighthearted and harmless fun - they’re obviously pretty close and Shaq’s got his sister’s back.