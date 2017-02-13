Ashley Roberts Issues A Warning To This Year's 'The Jump' Stars

Ashley Roberts is one of a select few celebrities who have taken on ‘The Jump’ and managed to escaped unscathed, but she has warned this year’s bunch of contestants about the dangers of the show, urging them to “listen to their bodies” while on the slopes. The former Pussycat Dolls singer also admitted she is unsure she would take up the challenge of Channel 4’s winter sports series again, admitting she was terrified by many of the events.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Ashley Roberts

Appearing on ‘BUILD Series LDN’ on Tuesday (13 February), Ashley spoke out her time on ‘The Jump’ two years ago, revealing she signed up after her ex-bandmate Kimberly Wyatt appeared on the first series. She said: “I asked Kimberly, and I said, ‘Would you do it again?’ and she did say yes, so I said OK. I’m pretty athletic but I didn’t really know how to ski and I didn’t really love it, but I thought maybe it will give me a new passion for winter sports. “But I’m not going to lie, everyday I woke up and was like, ‘Please Lord, leave my limbs attached the way they are’. I was scary. The skeleton scared me to my bones.”

Channel 4 Ashley took part on 'The Jump' in 2015

She continued: “It’s dangerous stuff you’re up against - the skeleton, the bobsleigh, even skiing if you’re not trained in it. It’s a dangerous sport and you do have to know that walking into it.” Warning the likes of Lydia Bright, Spencer Matthews and Caprice Bourret, following the news Bradley Wiggins had become the latest celebrity to pull out of ‘The Jump’ due to injury, Ashley said: “Listen to your body. If you’re going too fast, take it slower because I think, being a competitive person, if you’re going out there, you want to push and challenge yourself, but that’s when little things happen and turn into big injuries.”

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Ashley was made an appearance on 'BUILD Series LDN'

Asked how her experience on the show compared to her stint in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle back in 2012, she admitted: “They were torturous in totally different ways. Fish guts and kangaroo penis and that raw fish eye was disgusting, but the skeleton I would never want to do again either.” ‘The Jump’ continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on Channel 4. Ashley Roberts’ debut shoe collection, ALLYN, is available now in Larizia, London.