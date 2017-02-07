‘The Jump’ is only into its second week, but already another star may have to drop out of the show.
During Sunday’s (5 February) launch show, Sir Bradley Wiggins tore his calf muscle after an accident during a slalom race, having already injured his foot earlier in the week.
However, he’s now admitted that his latest injury may have cost him his spot on the show, telling the Daily Star: “I don’t know if I’ll be back next week.”
An insider has elaborated to The Sun, explaining: “Bradley was gutted to have sustained an injury and is doing all he can to stay in the process.
“He was taken to see a doctor and given painkillers.”
Producers are remaining optimistic, though, with the source adding: “But Bradley’s as hard as nails so bosses think he will be fine to carry on – as long as he doses himself up regularly.”
So far this year, model Vogue Williams was already forced to withdraw from the competition before it had even started, eventually being replaced by reality TV veteran Amy Willerton.
And it’s not just the dangers of the slopes that the celebrities have to be concerned about, with 11 of the 14 contestants reportedly being struck down with norovirus prior to the first live show.
Last year’s series had a record number of celebrity injuries, with a staggering seven contestants pulling out in the space of five weeks.
Meanwhile, former ‘Big Brother’ winner Josie Gibson was the first of this year’s stars to be eliminated, after she refused to do the ski challenge to defend her place.