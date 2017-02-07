‘The Jump’ is only into its second week, but already another star may have to drop out of the show.

During Sunday’s (5 February) launch show, Sir Bradley Wiggins tore his calf muscle after an accident during a slalom race, having already injured his foot earlier in the week.

However, he’s now admitted that his latest injury may have cost him his spot on the show, telling the Daily Star: “I don’t know if I’ll be back next week.”