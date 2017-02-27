Model Caprice Bourret has become the latest celebrity to drop out of the current series of ‘The Jump’, following a mystery illness.
Sunday (26 February) night’s show saw host Davina McCall reveal that Caprice had not been feeling well and wishing her all the best, but a spokesperson for the show has now confirmed that she’s out of the competition.
The exact circumstances surrounding Caprice’s exit have not been explained, with the spokesperson simply telling RadioTimes.com that she has “withdrawn from the competition”.
Caprice is the second celebrity to pull out of the current series, following Sir Bradley Wiggins’ early exit just weeks ago.
Olympic champion Bradley was the second star to quit - Vogue Williams had to leave before the action even started - after fracturing a bone in his leg.
Spencer Matthews has also suffered an injury, dislocating his shoulder during training just days ago, though he remains in the competition.