‘The L Word’ Could Be The Next Show Making A Comeback

‘The L Word’ is the latest show which could be returning to our screens, according to reports from numerous Hollywood publications.
The programme was a huge hit with viewers, both Stateside and here in the UK, and it’s now being claimed that US network Showtime is in talks with numerous key players from the series, negotiating which of the original stars could return.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ilene Chaiken will be the executive producer on the new series and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will be joined by a whole host of new stars.
The publication adds that Showtime are looking for someone to lead the writing team, but it looks as though US write Roxane Gay may have solved that problem for them:
‘The L Word’ enjoyed a six-season run, which came to an end in 2009.
The show is commonly credited as being one of the first to focus on the lives of gay women, and the New York Times previously wrote that “before ‘The L Word’, lesbian characters barely existed in television”.
It also received a number of award nominations, including a posthumous Emmy nod for guest actor Ossie Davis.
The show was also recognised at the GLAAD Media Awards on numerous occasions.