'The Moomins' Is Coming Back To TV, And The Cast Is Seriously Impressive

Classic kids show ‘The Moomins’ is returning for a new series, and bosses have enlisted a pretty stellar cast for its comeback.

Kate Winslet, Rosamund Pike and Taron Egerton will lend their voices to the iconic animated characters in ‘Moominvalley’.

They will play Mrs Fillyjonk, Moominmamma and Moomintroll when the 13-part series airs in spring 2019.

‘The IT Crowd’ stars Matt Berry and Richard Ayoade will also play Moominpappa and The Ghost, while Warwick Davis, Will Self and Akiya Henry have also signed up.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Kate Winslet will voice Mrs Fillyjonk

Moominvalley’s Creative Director and Executive Producer, Marika Makaroff, said in a statement: “We are thrilled with this stellar cast who have been carefully chosen to inhabit Tove Jansson’s much-loved characters.

“They will speak to audiences young and old and for the family drama that we are creating, which doesn’t shy away from the depth and complexities of Jansson’s original work. They couldn’t be a more talented or suitable line up.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Richard Ayoade will voice The Ghost

‘The Moomins’ was based on Tove Jansson’s Moomin series of books, and originally aired in the UK from 1982 to 1985.

The British version was adapted from a series made for Polish, Austrian and German television during the late 1970s.

A Japanese version was later made in 1990, and was dubbed into English, airing on the BBC in the same year.

Kids' TV Shows That Adults Secretly Love