A new BBC drama series which aired for the first time last week is examining the tragic real-life tale of the hoax abduction of Shannon Matthews.

The Moorside, named after the estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where nine-year-old Shannon lived, features a host of big names portraying Shannon’s mother Karen, her boyfriend Craig Meehan, friend Julie Bushby and accomplice Michael Donovan.

Karen Matthews is played by Gemma Whelan, who is best known for her role as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, while Bushby is played by Sheridan Smith. Neighbour Natalie Brown is played by Sian Brooke.

It focuses on the search for missing schoolgirl and the friendship between Karen Matthews and Bushby, who continued to stand by her throughout her trial.