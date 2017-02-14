Dewsbury fishmonger Craig Meehan, then 22, was thrust into the national spotlight almost immediately after the hoax abduction of his partner’s daughter, Shannon Matthews. The Moorside, named after the estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where nine-year-old Shannon lived, features a host of big names portraying Shannon’s mother Karen, her boyfriend Craig Meehan, friend Julie Bushby and accomplice Michael Donovan. It focusses on the search for missing schoolgirl and the friendship between Karen Matthews and Bushby, who continued to stand by her throughout her trial. Craig Meehan Karen Matthews’ partner Craig Meehan is played by RADA-trained Tom Hanson.

Owen Humphreys/PA Archive Craig Meehan pictured with Karen Matthews outside their home in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire in 2008

It is the first television acting role for Hanson. Meehan, almost 10 years Karen’s junior, was cleared of any involvement in the extortion plot but during the investigation into Shannon’s disappearance, his computer was found to have images of child pornography on it.

BBC RADA-trained Tom Hanson plays Craig Meehan

The fishmonger was found guilty of 11 offences of possessing indecent images of children. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison but was released because he had spent longer than that on remand. The convicted paedophile still lived in Dewsbury until recently, when he was revealed to be residing just 100 yards from a primary school. Now aged 30, he has been relocated again for his own safety after angry locals and the father of a child at the school confronted him.

Anna Gowthorpe/PA Archive Meehan pictured at Dewsbury Police Station before answering child porn charges in court

Shannon Matthews was found 24 days after she went missing on 19 February 2008. She was found drugged and tethered in the base of a divan bed at the nearby home of Meehan’s uncle, Michael Donovan. Like Matthews, Donovan was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

West Yorkshire Police/PA Archive Shannon Matthews now lives under a new identity