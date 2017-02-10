Shannon Matthews’ former best friend Callie Brown has praised the BBC drama ‘The Moorside’, which depicts the events behind Shannon’s disappearance and rescue in 2008.

Speaking to ‘This Morning’, Callie - who plays an extra in the two-part drama, which started this week - shares her feelings that the drama pinpointed the community spirit that came to the fore when the little girl went missing from her estate.

“I think the programme is absolutely amazing. How the whole community, and outside the community, came in together to help find this little girl. They all put their differences aside and got along with each other. It was the first time I’d ever seen anything like this happen.

“Everyone coming together was absolutely amazing. And the drama got it on point, the actors were amazing. I couldn’t fault it at all.”