‘The Night Manager’ was a hit with both critics and fans on both sides of the Atlantic, and now the production team who scored such a triumph are working on another spy thriller from the same author.

Following the success of ‘The Night Manager’, which brought Golden Globes for Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman, the team are set to adapt John Le Carré’s classic espionage novel, ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’.

The Guardian reports that the BBC will once again team up with US network AMC, which will hopefully ensure a production of the same gloss and calibre as ‘The Night Manager’.

And there’ll be an actor keen for the central role, following Tom Hiddleston’s success with the role. Soon after he bared his bottom to such Transatlantic interest, he secured an A-list girlfriend in Taylor Swift and became a resident name on the list of possible future James Bonds.

The author is firmly behind the project, too, with Le Carré quoted, saying: “I’m very excited by the project, and have great confidence in the team.