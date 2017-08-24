However, he has claimed the show could return in a later slot - but only if significant changes are made first.

“The theory was that if you build the show there would be these fun people you would slot in each week. What happened of course, on week four you’d have a new host who would come on and say ‘I’m not doing that’ and you’d have to reinvent the show.

He continued: “Did it work? Not really. There’s a million reasons [why]. With hindsight, a different host every week made it very difficult for the production team.

Asked at the Edinburgh TV Festival if there were plans to bring the programme back, Kevin said (via Radio Times ): “Certainly not at 10 o’clock. The challenge is can it work for us later, that sort of thing. I don’t know.”

Simon Amstell Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock If 'The Nightly Show' really wants to offer an irreverent take on the week's news, they really need look no further than Simon Amstell.



Throughout his tenure on 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks', Simon sent up whichever stars crossed his path, no matter how high-profile, and while he's devoted himself to writing and stand-up in recent years, he'd be the perfect if ITV want to bring a bit of edge to series two of 'The Nightly Show'.

Lily Allen Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Where 'Saturday Night Live' - the long-serving American variety show - triumphs is when stars who aren't presenters or comedians get to take centre stage as guest host.



A singer like Lily Allen would be a great celeb to take a chance on for five nights of 'The Nightly Show', especially as she's got no qualms about speaking her opinion, no matter the topic.

Mel and Sue Dave M. Benett via Getty Images If there's one thing that can't be denied about Mel and Sue, it's their professionalism.



Even if they deliver a joke that doesn't land, the two somehow manage to pull it off, which 'The Nightly Show' could definitely have done with during its first run.



Mel and Sue were among the initial rumoured guest hosts of the ITV topical show, but ultimately couldn't make it work due to 'scheduling conflicts', so let's hope they can get their diaries straight second time around.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Alison Hammond Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Alternatively, if 'The Nightly Show' is going to be open to duos second time around, we think they need look no further than This Morning's Rylan and Alison.



The unlikely duo are able to brighten up even the drabbest of mornings, and given Rylan's already got late-night talk show experience, we think having Alison at his side could only make him even stronger.



True, we can't exactly imagine them lampooning the political news of the day or giving a serious piece to camera, but you know there'd be laughs aplenty (which were arguably lacking from the first series).

Alesha Dixon Samir Hussein via Getty Images We reckon ITV might have put the wrong 'Britain's Got Talent' judge in the spotlight when they launched with David Walliams in 2017.



While Alesha's presenting history might be a bit ropey, we'd put that down to the quality of shows like 'Dance Dance Dance' and 'Your Face Looks Familiar' rather than her own abilities as a TV personality.



Watching her in interviews, Alesha is constantly chatty, articulate and opinionated, and we can imagine her being a great host if she had the chance.

Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Nick and Rita's brief stint on the 'X Factor' judging panel is not looked on favourably, which is a shame, really, as their's is a friendship we're always happy to see on stage.



While their co-presenting efforts are mostly restrained to awards shows, we do think they'd bring a young edge to 'The Nightly Show'.

Miriam Margoyles Ian Gavan via Getty Images Then again, chasing the 'young edge' might not be the way to go.



Whenever Miriam makes a talk show appearance (usually 'The Graham Norton Show'), it is always a riot, so there would be guaranteed laughs.

Charlie Brooker Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Nobody does snark quite like Charlie Brooker, so if ITV is really looking for someone to send up the week's news in an irreverent fashion, they need look no further than the man behind 'Newswipe' and 'Black Mirror'.

Noel Fielding Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Of course, there's irreverent and then there's downright wacky.



The 'Mighty Boosh' star's sense of humour isn't for everyone, but given that 'The Nightly Show' wasn't exactly pulling in viewers in their droves, why not take a risk and go with someone as left-field as Noel?



Plus, he's about to bag a whole load of new fans, thanks to his upcoming stint on 'Great British Bake Off'.

Michaela Coel Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock When you've got presenters reading out pre-written jokes, you're always going to run the risk of the humour falling flat.



With stars like Michaela - who's already proved her writing chops in the past two series of 'Chewing Gum', as well as her delivery - that risk is eliminated.



Plus, 'The Nightly Show' could potentially be a great place to showcase rising stars in the comedy world, rather than just already-established names.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge David M. Benett via Getty Images Similarly, 'Fleabag' star Phoebe is about to be everywhere, so ITV would do well to snap up the up-and-comer for a week of shows while they still can.

will.i.am David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock The 'Voice' judge has made no secret of his love of his new home on ITV, the man made a music video with the cast of 'Coronation Street', for crying out loud.



We reckon Will's unique outlook would definitely make for an interesting spin on the week's big news stories, though admittedly the jury's out on how well he'd manage steering an interview.

Joanna Lumley NBC via Getty Images Away from the acting world, national treasure Joanna Lumley is known for tackling serious topics, so it's often forgotten that as Patsy Stone in 'Ab Fab', she's totally not afraid to make a fool of herself.



Give her a week on 'The Nightly Show', and we reckon Joanna could truly shine - she's hilarious, she's informed and she's not afraid to get stuck in.