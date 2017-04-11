It’s fair to say ‘The Nightly Show’ has had a rocky old run, but Jason Manford looks to be the secret ingredient that has been missing all this time.
The comic took the reins of the troubled ITV series on Monday (10 April) night, and viewers actually seemed to find it funny - which could be a first for show.
While ‘The Nightly Show’ has spent weeks being slammed by viewers and critics for its weak gags and shaky format, Jason went down a storm with those watching, claiming it was a vast improvement:
As ever though, there were those who disagreed:
Jason was thankful for his stint being so well received, admitting he wasn’t expecting the positive response:
Prior to taking the hot seat, Jason admitted he wasn’t concerned about the show’s bad reviews.
He told The Sun: “I think it’s harder for non-comics, because you’ve got to just take the writers’ jokes. But I’ve been watching every minute of it — literally taking notes.
“And what I’ve noticed so far is that when John Bishop was doing the monologue, his was the strongest, and that’s because he’s a comic and it’s his thing.
“But when Dermot O’Leary was doing the interviews, I think his were the strongest of them, because he knows that world. A lot of it has been very good.”
‘The Nightly Show’ airs weeknights at 10pm on ITV.