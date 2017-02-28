ITV might want to go back to the drawing board with their new series ‘The Nightly Show’, after it opened with overwhelmingly poor reviews.
The comedy chat show, which is being fronted by David Walliams until the end of this week, was panned by viewers after airing its first episode on Monday (27 February).
‘The Nightly Show’ had been billed as the UK’s answer to US series like James Corden’s hit ‘Late Late Show’, with its mix of sketches and celebrity chat.
But while James’ show debuted with guests like Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks, The Nightly Show’s line-up was decidedly less A-list, with David joined by ‘Doc Martin’ star Martin Clunes and ventriloquist Nina Conti.
And viewers picked up on the underwhelming guest list, and also slammed the unfunny sketches featuring David.
Others also called for the return of ‘News At 10’, which has been pushed back by 30 minutes for the duration of The Nightly Show’s eight-week run:
However, there were some viewers urging othhers to give the show the chance to settle in:
Other names already confirmed to be fronting the show during its run include Mel and Sue, Gordon Ramsay and John Bishop, with others to be confirmed.
It’s not all bad news for ‘The Nightly Show’, though, as the series launched with 2.9 million viewers - over a million up on the figure ‘News At 10’ usually attracts in the same slot.
However, it had a big lead in from the return of ‘Broadchurch’, which had an average of 7.5m viewers.
‘The Nightly Show’ continues tonight at 10pm on ITV.