Jennifer Hudson is about to make her ‘The Voice UK’ debut, and the global superstar has admitted she does think her time on ‘American Idol’ gives her an advantage as a coach.

The ‘Dreamgirls’ star stopped for a chat with The Huffington Post UK on the red carpet at the 2017 series launch, where she also revealed plans to work with will.i.am on her next album.

When asked whether her talent show past was an advantage, she nodded, stating: “I definitely think ‘American Idol’ - the experience from it - has, because I know what the contestants are going through.

Ian West/PA Wire Jennifer and Will with their fellow judges, Sir Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale

“I know the position they’re in, so even for them, I think they benefit because I’m going to help them out that much more, or understand them that much more.

“It’s like, no, no, no, back off, this is where they are, this is what they need.

“It’s kind of hard at times because it feels like I’m looking at myself.”

When the series is over, Jennifer will be returning the studio, and she said: ”I do plan on working with Will for my next album.”

The superstar explained that the plans came out while working on ‘The Voice’, adding: “Yes, and I want to sing with Tom [Jones] and I’ve watched Gavin’s [Rossdale] process.

“His process is so amazing, watching him groom and work with the talent. It’s like he’s forming them into artists before your eyes.

“I’m learning from that, so I’m taking from all of them and learning from them, and yes I do want to work with them.”

When we quizzed Will, he confirmed the news, telling us: “That’s what’s going to happen.

“We are going to do that because I would be honoured to work with J Hud. Because she is spectacular, she’s fierce.”

As of this year, ‘The Voice’ is officially calling ITV its home, and the broadcaster is pulling out all the stops to make sure the series is successful.

One thing that’s sure to put a smile on the faces of long term fans is the return of Sir Tom Jones. See what he had to say on the red carpet at the launch below…

'The Voice' UK: Where Are They Now?

'The Voice' UK: Where Are They Now? 1 of 12 Jermain Jackman It wasn't until the third series of The X Factor that it found its first international star in winner Leona Lewis. With Jermain Jackman's much-anticipated debut album due for release in March, time will tell if he can be The Voice's first ever break-out star... Share this slide: Dave J Hogan via Getty Images