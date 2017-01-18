Gavin Rossdale’s stint on ‘The Voice’ hasn’t exactly got off to a flying start, and it now seems bosses told him to speak up, after failing to win acts over the other coaches.
The Bush frontman’s daughter, Daisy Lowe, has revealed producers told him the contestants couldn’t hear his pitches for them to join his team.
Daisy’s admission could explain why so far in the series, Gavin has won just three of the 11 singers he has turned around for during the blind auditions.
She told The Sun: “He’s such a brilliant man, he’s quite softly spoken so he said they kept telling him that no one could hear him.
“But he likes to be the calm one, he’s very nurturing and I think on that show he’s going to bring out the best in his team.”
The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, who didn’t realise Gavin was her father until the age of 15, added: “I can’t wait to get down to the live shows to support him.
“I think people are going to see a different side to him.”
Gavin’s co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am are not struggling to win contestants for their team like he is, so far bagging over 50% of the singers they turn for.
Earlier this week, it was claimed Black Eyed Peas frontman Will threatened to quit the show when it was revealed Gavin was joining.
He was said to have felt loyalty to Gavin’s ex-wife Gwen Stefani, who he acrimoniously split from in 2015.
A source told The Mirror: “ITV had to pull out all the stops to try and persuade him to stay on the show. Will felt he was placed in a really difficult situation because of his friendship with Gwen.
“But he was eventually talked around not least as he is such a professional. He has put any issues he might have had aside and is determined to make this series of ‘The Voice’ the best he can.”
‘The Voice’ continues on Saturday (21 January) at 8pm on ITV.