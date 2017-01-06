‘The Voice UK’ may have been on our screens since 2012, but it’s fair to say the acts that have appeared on the programme haven’t exactly had a huge impact globally.

We’re not saying there haven’t been some tremendous singers, but sadly, none of them have been able to light up the charts.

This year, for the first time ever, the winner will be awarded a contract with Polydor, so that could all be about to chance… but what about the others?

Where did they disappear to when their stints on the show were over?

As ITV airs its new-look version of ‘The Voice’, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to find out what the programme’s previous hopefuls are up to now…

Lydia Lucy (Finalist, 2016) will.i.am kept his promise of further support, and Lydia performed with the Black Eyed Peas at the Capital Summertime Ball, just months after her series ended.