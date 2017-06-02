The McFly singer will be in one of the spinning chairs when the programme launches next week, and ahead of the debut, he’s argued that getting the chance to receive critiques at a young age can actually be a positive experience.

‘The Voice Kids’ coach Danny Jones has responded to critics who claim that the show’s contestants are too young to appear on reality TV.

Speaking on ‘BUILD’, he told HuffPost UK: “Obviously, [the contestants are] open to a lot of criticism but so is everybody. It’s a learning curve.

“If I had got famous, or been successful, at 20, it’s no different to doing it at 16 - I just would have learnt more at a younger age.

“These kids know a lot, their knowledge of music surprised me, the way they dealt with it, the professionalism, the work ethic, it’s all there. It’s really amazing, it shocked me.

“As long as they always have people around them who keep it positive.

“My mum always thought I was the best thing ever and I needed that, it was good at that age.”