Commons To Review Big Ben Four-Year Silence Plan After Row

Plans for Big Ben to fall silent for four years while improvement works are carried out are set to be reviewed by Commons officials.

Theresa May became the most senior official to complain about the proposals, announced by the Parliamentary estate earlier this week, while on a visit to Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Several MPs have raised objections over the bongs of the world’s most iconic clock being paused until 2021 - except on important state occasions - while vital works are carried out on the Elizabeth Tower.

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said while he would miss the sound of the bells, ensuring the safety of workers - in line with advice from the Trade Union Congress - was paramount.

He added: “If we have to miss Big Ben in reality for a while so that work can be done, well, that’s something we have to go through.

“It’s not a national disaster or catastrophe.”

TUC health and safety expert Hugh Robertson said: “When all 14 tonnes of Big Ben bongs near you, you’ll know it. At nearly 120 decibels, it’s like putting your ear next to a police siren.