Theresa May has hit out at Transport for London’s decision to ban Uber’s London operation despite earlier hailing Britain’s record for protecting workers’ rights.

In an interview with BBC London, the Prime Minister said TfL’s move, backed by Labour London mayor Sadiq Khan, was “disproportionate” and puts thousands of jobs at risk. She said:

“At a stroke of a pen, what the mayor has done is risked 40,000 jobs and of course ... damaged the lives of those 3.5 million Uber users. “Yes there are safety concerns and issues for Uber to address, but what I want to see is a level playing field between the private firms and our wonderful London taxis, our black cabs, our great national institution. “I want to see a level playing field. I think a blanket ban is disproportionate.”

Yet in an address earlier in the day to mark 20 years of the independence of the Bank of England, the Conservative Party leader argued ensuring workers were not exploited was central to people keeping faith with free-market economics. She said: