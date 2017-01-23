With the National Television Awards just days away, attention will be on ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, after their antics at last year’s bash saw them turn up for work the next day having not been home.
And it seems the pair will be painting the town red again at Wednesday’s ceremony, as ITV daytime show’s resident chef Gino D’Acampo has revealed what they’re really like on a night out.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Gino joked: “A night out with them? Frankly, they are uncontrollable - and it’s all I can do to keep up.
“I’ll warn all the services I’m filming with - hospital, police, etc to make sure they are on special alert when Holly and Phil are on the town.”
Gino has a special relationship with the pair, who regularly take the mickey out of him during his cooking items, often descending into giggles in the process.
But he admitted he’s never afraid to dish it out too, explaining: “I usually give it right back to them, don’t you think? We do have a laugh and we all get on so well - it’s always very spontaneous, you never know what will happen during live television.”
‘This Morning’ is nominated for Best Live Magazine programme at this year’s NTAs, facing stiff competition from the likes of ‘Loose Women’ and ‘The One Show’.
But having triumphed six years in a row, Gino believes they have 2017 in the bag too.
“Well personally I think the cooking items set ‘This Morning’ apart from all the other contenders,” he said. “I think they are really special and make all the difference.”
Asked if he plans to top his 2011 pledge of cooking naked on the show if they do win the gong, he added: “Well, I can’t get any more naked than I did before. And actually, the reason I did that and made the pledge was because, at the time, the show had never won the award...so I didn’t think I would have to!”
Catch Gino on ‘This Morning’ weekdays, 10.30am on ITV. To vote for ‘This Morning’ to win at the NTAs visit www.nationaltvawards.com/vote