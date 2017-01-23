And it seems the pair will be painting the town red again at Wednesday’s ceremony, as ITV daytime show’s resident chef Gino D’Acampo has revealed what they’re really like on a night out.

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, Gino joked: “A night out with them? Frankly, they are uncontrollable - and it’s all I can do to keep up.

“I’ll warn all the services I’m filming with - hospital, police, etc to make sure they are on special alert when Holly and Phil are on the town.”

Gino has a special relationship with the pair, who regularly take the mickey out of him during his cooking items, often descending into giggles in the process.

But he admitted he’s never afraid to dish it out too, explaining: “I usually give it right back to them, don’t you think? We do have a laugh and we all get on so well - it’s always very spontaneous, you never know what will happen during live television.”