In an hour of absorbing but disturbing drama, ‘Three Girls’ laid bare the extent of the double cruelty dished out to dozens of young girls in Rochdale - the first when they were groomed for sexual abuse at the hands of a ring of men of all ages, the second when they tried to speak out, and weren’t believed by anybody charged with their protection

The young actors who brought the girls’ pain to screen were uniformly good - their initial hedonism replaced by their blank stares and silent defiance as they became the unwitting instruments of strange men’s pleasure.