’Three Girls’ has been packed with stunning performances on screen, from the young actresses playing the abused girls, to Maxine Peake, Lesley Sharp and Lisa Riley - all on extraordinary form as the adults brought together by a cruel turn of events.
More than holding his own as Holly Winshaw’s devastated father - a man brought low by rage, helplessness and, above all, love for his daughter - is Paul Kaye, an actor almost unrecognisable from his days as Dennis Pennis.
In two decades, he has transformed himself from an Ali G precursor to a versatile actor, capable of losing himself in a catalogue of parts, whether it be broad comedy or hard-hitting drama. But how’s he done it? In these 10 simple steps, for starters...
Dennis Pennis (1993 - 1997)
Interviewing A-list celebrities in singular, fearless fashion. He finally killed him off, saying, “He had to go, he was more of an art project in my mind, living out my fantasy of being a naughty boy. Once I’d packed it in, I had no intention of ever doing anything like it again.”
Perfect World (2000)
He played Bob Slay, in a sitcom about a hapless marketing manager.
Two Thousand Acres of Sky (2000)
His first hint on primetime of serious dramatic acting chops, Paul starred alongside Michelle Collins in this straight drama, set on a fictional Scottish island, somewhere near Skye.
It’s All Gone Pete Tong (2005)
Paul played deaf DJ Frankie Wilde in the mockumentary, which won him the Jury Award at the US Comedy Arts Festival.
Strutter (2006-2007)
Back in comedy world, he played Mike Strutter on MTV.
Game of Thrones (2013)
Since 2013, he has played Thoros of Myr.
Doctor Who (2015)
He disappeared again into character here, playing Prentis.
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (2015)
Ragged again, this time as Vinculus in the spooky BBC drama.
Terry Pratchett: Back in Black (2017)
He played Terry Pratchett with uncanny accuracy in the docudrama about the beloved author.
Three Girls (2017
He channelled the devastation of Holly Winshaw’s devastated father Jim in the disturbing true story of the Rochdale sex abuse case.
‘Three Girls’ concludes tonight (Thursday 18 May) on BBC One at 9pm.