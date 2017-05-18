’Three Girls’ has been packed with stunning performances on screen, from the young actresses playing the abused girls, to Maxine Peake, Lesley Sharp and Lisa Riley - all on extraordinary form as the adults brought together by a cruel turn of events.

More than holding his own as Holly Winshaw’s devastated father - a man brought low by rage, helplessness and, above all, love for his daughter - is Paul Kaye, an actor almost unrecognisable from his days as Dennis Pennis.

In two decades, he has transformed himself from an Ali G precursor to a versatile actor, capable of losing himself in a catalogue of parts, whether it be broad comedy or hard-hitting drama. But how’s he done it? In these 10 simple steps, for starters...

Dennis Pennis (1993 - 1997)