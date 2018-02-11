Time To Put The Spotlight On Pancreatic Cancer Again

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most fatal cancers in the world. In the UK, only one in 20 people diagnosed live to see another five years and one in 100 people survive beyond ten years. These figures have not changed significantly in 50 years.

Being the poor relation among cancers is something we are used to, but data published in the Lancet last week highlighted that the UK comes 47th out of the 56 countries surveyed for pancreatic cancer five-year survival, with the USA, Canada and Australia having survival rates more than double the UK’s and most EU nations far outperform the UK.

There are several reasons for the low survival rate of pancreatic cancer in the UK and these include a lack of public awareness, no effective screening test and both GPs and members of the public dismissing initial symptoms as something less serious, such as indigestion or irritable bowel syndrome.

The only potential cure for pancreatic cancer is surgery and, this is only viable when the illness is caught early enough.

Taking the plunge to put the spotlight on the ‘Cinderella’ cancer

While no early detection test exists, raising awareness of pancreatic cancer is the first step towards early diagnosis and, ultimately, to save lives.

This is why, in 2014, we took the decision to run with an advertising campaign that promptly put pancreatic cancer into people’s consciousness across the globe. We knew it was going to be hard hitting and we thought long and hard about running it at all.

The campaign depicted Andy, Kerry and Penny, three real sufferers of pancreatic cancer, saying that they wished they had another, more survivable form cancer. Right from the start, the three of them enthusiastically volunteered to take part. It was very important to us that we had real patients and not actors in the advert to give it reality, but also the integrity such a bold advert would need.

The insight was so accurate that all three patients thought the campaign had come directly from something they had said themselves. It was something that I too had wished for in the early days following my own diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in 2007.

From backlash to the most successful pancreatic cancer awareness campaign ever

With a budget of just £15,000, we launched the adverts in regional papers in Manchester and London, along with a video on YouTube. The initial launch of the campaign didn’t attract much attention surprisingly.

It was an ‘outraged’ commuter on the tube who snapped an image of the advert in The Metro on their phone and shared it on social media that sent the campaign global. The response to the commuter’s tweet was remarkable as it quickly went viral.

While the initial response to the campaign was negative and our team of five (at the time) were overwhelmed with hundreds of phone calls, emails and social media messages from angry members of the public from across the world, it didn’t take long for the tide to turn when people started to read beyond the shocking headline, and when our brave campaigners began to share their stories and feelings.

The backlash itself got the media’s attention. In one day, I attended 12 national TV and radio interviews, and the following day spoke to local radio across the UK. Our brave patients also took part in numerous press interviews.

A post campaign evaluation confirmed that it was extraordinary success - beyond our wildest dreams:

Prompted awareness was 27% for all UK adults that’s around 12 million people

Over £1 million of highest quality earned media from a £15,000 phase 1 spend

43% of people who recognised the campaign were more aware of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer

Traffic on explanatory page of Pancreatic Cancer Action website up 963%

While the direct criticisms of the campaign we have received were in their hundreds, millions of people have become more aware of pancreatic cancer.

It is still early days to see the full impact that greater awareness created by the campaign has had on saving lives, however, we know that in the last few years, both the five-year survival and one-year survival rate has begun to increase. From 2010 to 2015, almost 1,000 more people were diagnosed by their GP or via the two-week wait.

Do we regret our decision to launch the campaign?

Any diagnosis of cancer is life-changing, but what’s particularly horrific about pancreatic cancer is its survival rate. Every year, 10,000 people will be diagnosed and most will be dead within 4-6 months.

The UK five-year survival of 5% is the worst survival rate of any of the 22 common cancersand compares with 97%, 85%, and 66% survival for testicular, breast and cervical cancers respectively.