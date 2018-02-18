Timothée Chalamet Discusses How Lack Of 'Self-Identity' Affects His Mental Health

‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor Timothée Chalamet has spoken candidly about how he feels growing up with mixed heritage has affected his sense of “self-identity” and mental health.

Timothée is currently up for the Rising Star award at this year’s Baftas, and spoke on a panel with his fellow nominees over the weekend.

During the panel discussion, he discussed dividing his younger years between America and France, explaining (via Metro): “In the context of family, my mum was a third generation New Yorker, my dad was French.

“I always feel tremendous ambiguity in the self-identity department which is maybe not great for mental health.”