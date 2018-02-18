Timothée Chalamet Discusses How Lack Of 'Self-Identity' Affects His Mental Health

‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor Timothée Chalamet has spoken candidly about how he feels growing up with mixed heritage has affected his sense of “self-identity” and mental health.
Timothée is currently up for the Rising Star award at this year’s Baftas, and spoke on a panel with his fellow nominees over the weekend.
During the panel discussion, he discussed dividing his younger years between America and France, explaining (via Metro): “In the context of family, my mum was a third generation New Yorker, my dad was French.
“I always feel tremendous ambiguity in the self-identity department which is maybe not great for mental health.”
However, Timothée went on to say that that while his mixed heritage has left him struggling “in the self-identity department”, it did have its advantages as an actor.
He continued: “As far as acting goes, it’s kind of great, because I don’t know what I’m stretching from for roles.
“When I’m watching myself in things, the difference is I don’t know what’s really going on [in myself].”
As well as being nominated for the Rising Star Award at the Baftas, Timothée is also up for Best Actor, for his portrayal of Elio Perlman in ‘Call Me By Your Name’.
It was also revealed last month that Timothée is up for his first ever Oscar, again thanks to his performance in ‘Call Me By Your Name’.
Find out how he gets on in this year’s Baftas tonight (18 February), with the ceremony airing from 9pm on BBC One.