Meddling by ministers led to “avoidable mistakes” in the vetting process which resulted in Toby Young and others being appointed to the board of the new higher education watchdog, an investigation has found. The report by the commissioner for public appointments criticised the Department of Education (DoE) for failing to delve back far enough into the social media activity of Young prior to him being given a role on the board of the Office for Students (OfS). It also said there was clear disparity in the amount of checks made between different candidates, revealing political interference in decision-making processes. The report complained of “serious shortcomings in terms of fairness and transparency” in respect of Toby Young’s appointment.

(The full report can be read here

The investigation was launched following a backlash over Young’s hiring as a board member and his subsequent resignation. The controversial journalist and free school pioneer quit the OfS last month and apologised “unreservedly” for a string of controversial comments he had made online in recent years.