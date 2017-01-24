Every family with a toddler has experienced the tantrum - a childhood rite of passage that we all know is on the parenting horizon, yet we are totally not prepared to handle. Although it might be difficult to accept, throwing yourself down on the pavement and joining them is not a solution here, so you’re going to have to keep calm. Cathy Ranson, editor of Channel Mum said: “Let’s be honest, it isn’t just toddlers who have tantrums. We’ve all thrown a strop even in our adult lives so cut your little one some slack and relax.” Here are five ways to keep your cool when you actually feel like handing them over to the nearest stranger and running for the hills. 1. Remember this will not last forever.

You might not believe it, as your child writhes around on the supermarket floor in front of crowds of strangers, but one day they’ll be all grown up and you’ll be nostalgic about these early years when you had them at home all to yourself. Not only that, but as Ranson says: “However bad the tantrum, it will all be over in a few minutes.” 2. Know that your toddler isn’t meaning to be an arsehole.

Despite what you may want to believe, your toddler isn’t out to make your life difficult (well most of the time). “Remember your toddler isn’t deliberately trying to be difficult,” said Ranson. “When you’re just two-years-old the world can be tough to understand and a tantrum is often the only way to express yourself when you don’t have the words to deal with a situation.” 3. Acknowledge their rage.

“While it’s tempting to walk off and pretend the threenager doesn’t belong to you, the best thing to do is let your child get it over with, then crouch down and acknowledge their rage and give them a cuddle,” advised Ranson. “Saying you understand why they are upset and consoling them works better than getting mad and shouting. Every. Single. Time. We promise,” says Ranson. 4. Don’t feel judged.

One of the most embarrassing parts of a tantrum is feeling like everyone around you is judging you and ready to nominate you for the worst-parent-of-the-year-award, but most of the time they just feel sorry for you or are just glad it isn’t their toddler. “Know you’re not alone,” said Ranson. “If you see it happening to another mum give them a kindly and understanding look and you’ll be pleased when you get one back when it’s your turn. “Every parent has to deal with it. It’s crap, but supporting rather than judging each other makes it so much easier to deal with.” 5. Give yourself a pat on the back.