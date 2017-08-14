Tom Cruise Injured On Set Of Sixth ‘Mission: Impossible’ Film After Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

Tom Cruise insistence on always performing his own stunts backfired as he filmed the latest instalment in the ’Mission: Impossible’ film franchise.

The 55-year-old actor ended up injuring himself after he attempted an ambitious stunt on set in London at the weekend, which involved him leaping from building to another.

Footage (below) obtained by TMZ shows the star, who is strapped into a safety harness, leaping from the edge of one building before slamming into another.

After climbing on top of the structure, Tom can then be seen limping heavily as he approaches concerned crew members.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The A-list star is well known for his love of performing risky stunts. These have included filming in zero-gravity for an aeroplane crash scene in ‘The Mummy’ and clinging onto the side of a plane as it takes off in ‘Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation’.

The sixth ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie comes to UK cinema screens on 27 July 2018.

