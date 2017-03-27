Mums around the nation got a special treat this Mother’s Day, after Tom Hardy returned to CBeebies to read out the night’s Bedtime Story.

In the past, he’s played hardmen in the likes of ‘Legend’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘The Revenant’ - not to mention his grisly turn in ‘Taboo’ - but he showed off his softer side on Sunday night (26 March), with his reading of Ross Collins’ children’s story ‘There’s A Bear In My Chair’.

If for some reason you were doing something other than watching CBeebies on a Sunday night, watch a 25-second clip of Tom’s story below, and click here to watch the full reading on the BBC iPlayer.