Tom Hardy has shared a heartbreaking message with fans, in which he explains his dog Woody has died.

The ‘Taboo’ actor was incredibly close to the pooch, who often joined him on-set and at premieres, and in the emotional post he called Woody the “bestest friend ever”.

BBC Pictures Tom and Woody

In the post, which has been shared on Tom’s behalf by a fan site, he explained: “I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance.

“Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyositis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age six.”

Adding that he was “far too young to leave us”, Tom said he feels “devastated” and “ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Tom and Woody at the 2015 'Legend' premiere

“Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having,” he concluded. “Our souls intertwined forever.”

A representative for Tom has confirmed to HuffPost UK that the letter is by the actor.

Woody was often spotted on film sets with Tom and often accompanied him to film premieres.

He was also at Tom’s side when he recorded his ‘CBeebies Bedtime Story’ segments earlier this year.

Read Tom’s full blog here.

150 Photos Of Tom Hardy Because Why Not