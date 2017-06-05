Tom Hardy has enjoyed a quirky hit with his period drama ‘Taboo’, but it seems neither he nor his writer Steven Knight are going to make the mistake of staying on the screen beyond their welcome.

Steven Knight, who also pens the international hit ‘Peaky Blinders’, tells HuffPostUK that the show will comprise “three series and out”.

He explains:

“I can feel the three acts. The first was ‘the escape’. The second will be ‘the journey’ and the third will be ‘the arrival’, and that’ll be it. I don’t think the story will be what viewers are expecting, but hopefully they’ll enjoy it.”

The second series, already commissioned, follows the story after James Delaney (Hardy) leaves London, but will remain as dark, and probably violent, as the first. Steven is emphatic that the violence isn’t gratuitous but grounded in the reality of the era.