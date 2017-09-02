Sir Tom Jones has issued an apology to his fans, after postponing his upcoming tour of America on medical grounds.

The Welsh crooner’s US jaunt was supposed to kick off on Wednesday night (6 September) in Pennsylvania.

However, just days before the show, he has issued a statement via a representative explaining that the shows have been pushed back, to allow him to recuperate from the undisclosed illness.

The statement, posted on his Twitter page on Friday night (1 September), read: “Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour, which was due to commence in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday 6 September.

“Dates are being rescheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible.

“Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.”

Fans seeking a refund are also urged to get in contact with the “point of purchase”.

After a tough 12 months, which saw Sir Tom mourning the loss of his beloved wife of 59 years, 2017 has been a busy one for the ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer, who reclaimed his seat on the panel of ‘The Voice’, where his act Into The Ark finished in second place.

Into The Ark were actually scheduled to perform as the support act on Sir Tom’s tour, though it’s not known whether they’ll hold this position for the postponed dates next year.

