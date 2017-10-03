Some of the music world’s biggest names have paid tribute to Tom Petty, following his death at the age of 66. The leader singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was found unconscious in his home in Malibu on Monday morning, and was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

David McNew via Getty Images Fans have paid tribute to the music legend, including at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was reportedly taken off life support the next day after he could not be revived. The news was confirmed in a statement from his manager.

Coldplay were one of the first to play tribute, playing their own rendition of the Petty hit ‘Freefalling’ on stage with former REM star Peter Buck at their Portland gig in the US.

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

Reacting to the news of the death of his former Traveling Wilburys bandmate, Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone magazine: "It's shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him." Other fellow musicians and stars also took to Twitter to pay their respects...

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Damn ....Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017