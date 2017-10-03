All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/10/2017 07:44 BST | Updated 03/10/2017 09:39 BST

    Tom Petty Dead: Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger And Coldplay Lead Tributes Following Death Of Musician, Aged 66

    'This is unbearable.'

    Some of the music world’s biggest names have paid tribute to Tom Petty, following his death at the age of 66.

    The leader singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was found unconscious in his home in Malibu on Monday morning, and was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.

    David McNew via Getty Images
    Fans have paid tribute to the music legend, including at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

    He was reportedly taken off life support the next day after he could not be revived. The news was confirmed in a statement from his manager.

    Coldplay were one of the first to play tribute, playing their own rendition of the Petty hit ‘Freefalling’ on stage with former REM star Peter Buck at their Portland gig in the US.

    Sharing a clip of the performance on their official Twitter page, the band captioned it: “Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.”

    Reacting to the news of the death of his former Traveling Wilburys bandmate, Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone magazine: “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

    Other fellow musicians and stars also took to Twitter to pay their respects...

    RIP: Stars We Lost In 2017
    MORE: uk musiccoldplaybob dylantom pettyTom Petty and The Heartbreakers

    Conversations