Some of the music world’s biggest names have paid tribute to Tom Petty, following his death at the age of 66.
The leader singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was found unconscious in his home in Malibu on Monday morning, and was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica.
He was reportedly taken off life support the next day after he could not be revived. The news was confirmed in a statement from his manager.
Coldplay were one of the first to play tribute, playing their own rendition of the Petty hit ‘Freefalling’ on stage with former REM star Peter Buck at their Portland gig in the US.
Sharing a clip of the performance on their official Twitter page, the band captioned it: “Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.”
Reacting to the news of the death of his former Traveling Wilburys bandmate, Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone magazine: “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”
Other fellow musicians and stars also took to Twitter to pay their respects...