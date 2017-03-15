All Sections
    15/03/2017 12:31 GMT | Updated 15/03/2017 13:08 GMT

    Tony Haygarth Dead: Emmerdale's Mick Naylor Actor Dies, Aged 72

    He played Mick Naylor on the ITV soap.

    Actor Tony Haygarth has died at the age of 72, his family has confirmed. 

    The former ‘Emmerdale’ star, who played Mick Naylor on the soap from 2008 to 2009, passed away at his Kent home over the weekend. 

    Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
    Tony Haygarth has died at the age of 72

    His wife, Carole Winter announced the sad news on Twitter, sharing a photo of him with their daughters. 

    She wrote: “Tony Haygarth: loving father to Katie & Becky, my greatest supporter, actor of extraordinary talent RIP 1945-2017.”

    His daughter Becky added: “Rest in Peace my wonderful father. My hero, my friend, my ultimate inspiration.”

    Tony’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but it was reported in 2014 he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. 

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    Tony played Mick Naylor on 'Emmerdale'

    Tony had a career spanning 45 years, was also known for playing lead character Vic Snow in ‘Where The Heart Is’ from 1997 to 2002. 

    He also starred in many plays, including ‘The Tempest’ and ‘Twelve Angry Men’, both of which he received an Olivier nomination for Best Actor In A Supporting Role in 1996. 

    Tony also notably voiced Mr. Tweedy in 2000 animated film ‘Chicken Run’.

