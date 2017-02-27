Chris Evans hasn't spoken to Matt LeBlanc since quitting 'Top Gear'

It seems there is no love lost between Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc.
The former ‘Friends’ star has revealed his old ‘Top Gear’ co-host has not spoken to him since quitting last year.
Chris departed the BBC Two motoring show after just one series last July, amid poor reviews and falling viewing figures, but failed to tell Matt about his decision, and his avoided him since.
Speaking to The Sun ahead of the new series, Matt explained: “I did not know what was coming until I read that in the paper.
“And also I haven’t heard from him since - which is his choice.”
Despite Chris keeping his distance, Matt has insisted they actually got on while they worked together.
“I saw the stories that we weren’t getting along and there was a row between us, but we were fine,” he said.
“I liked Chris Evans. I think my schedule is tough, but he was doing a radio show every morning, and that was a lot to deal with.
“Maybe that was what it was - I honestly don’t know.”
The new series sees Matt take the reins of the show, alongside newly-promoted Rory Reid and Chris Harris, who proved popular additions to the team in 2016.
Producers will be hoping the new threesome are able to recapture the glory days the show enjoyed with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in the hot seat.
Bosses decided ask Matt to step up, rather than hiring a new host, last September, with Director of BBC Studios Mark Linsey saying at the time: “Matt was hugely popular with ‘Top Gear’ viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us.”
Contributors Eddie Jordan and Sabine Schmitz will also be returning for the new series.
‘Top Gear’ returns on Sunday 5 March at 8pm on BBC Two.