A tour company has sparked outrage among Londoners after it took a group of visitors to the charred remains of Grenfell Tower to take photos.

Locals were left furious after the group were spotted taking snaps at the site, where around 80 people died in a huge fire in June.

According to a witness, when questioned about the tourists’ actions, the coach driver claimed the group were “health and safety experts from China”.

The tour company responsible for the visit has yet to be named.

According to BM Coaches, which supplied the tour bus, the tour guide has now been sent back to China in disgrace, while the driver is facing disciplinary action.

The coach company claims the stop was an unauthorised visit which was not included on the tour’s itinerary.