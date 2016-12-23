The cast of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ have reportedly been left “fuming” over new changes to the show’s filming schedule.
In 2017, ‘TOWIE’ will begin running for two 18-episode series during the year, rather than the three 12-episode runs which have run until now.
But while fans of the ITVBe show will be celebrating the fact that they’ll be getting longer bursts of Essex drama, it seems the cast themselves are less than pleased, as they’re concerned that having more episodes in a series could affect their other work commitments.
An insider told The Sun: “Producers are changing the running of the show into a ‘living soap’ so it will air for a two to three month period instead of four to five weeks at a time.
“The decision has left some members of the cast angry as they believe the increase of hours on set will mean that they won’t have time to fulfil their other promotional and branding work.”
Being in ‘TOWIE’ notoriously doesn’t pay well, meaning that cast members often start businesses and shops while on the show, as well as additional TV and public appearances between series to help make money.
The source added that the cast are hoping the new schedule will mean they’re going to be paid more, continuing: “Some cast members are also concerned that the demands will be too gruelling so have asked for a pay rise.
“Their feeling is that if producers want them to work as soap stars then they want to be paid like soap stars.”
The first 18-episode series of ‘TOWIE’ will begin in 2017, picking up where this year’s ‘The Only Way Is Essexmas’ special left off.
After a four-year absence, during which she made a handful of appearances, Lauren Goodger is now back in ‘TOWIE’ on a permanent basis, while the Christmas special saw the departure of Danielle Armstrong.
Danielle has repeatedly been linked with a place in the new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, though it has since been claimed that she’s been snubbed by producers, ahead of the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ launch.
HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘TOWIE’ spokesperson for comment on this story.