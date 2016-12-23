The cast of ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ have reportedly been left “fuming” over new changes to the show’s filming schedule.

In 2017, ‘TOWIE’ will begin running for two 18-episode series during the year, rather than the three 12-episode runs which have run until now.

But while fans of the ITVBe show will be celebrating the fact that they’ll be getting longer bursts of Essex drama, it seems the cast themselves are less than pleased, as they’re concerned that having more episodes in a series could affect their other work commitments.

David Fisher/Rex/Shutterstock The cast of 'TOWIE'

Being in ‘TOWIE’ notoriously doesn’t pay well, meaning that cast members often start businesses and shops while on the show, as well as additional TV and public appearances between series to help make money.

The source added that the cast are hoping the new schedule will mean they’re going to be paid more, continuing: “Some cast members are also concerned that the demands will be too gruelling so have asked for a pay rise.

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock The stars of 'TOWIE' filming earlier this year

The first 18-episode series of ‘TOWIE’ will begin in 2017, picking up where this year’s ‘The Only Way Is Essexmas’ special left off.

After a four-year absence, during which she made a handful of appearances, Lauren Goodger is now back in ‘TOWIE’ on a permanent basis, while the Christmas special saw the departure of Danielle Armstrong.

HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘TOWIE’ spokesperson for comment on this story.

