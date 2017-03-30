A representative for ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ cast member Chris Clark has commented on a scandal which developed this week, when a newspaper revealed that he had sent racist tweets earlier in his career. Chris joined the cast of the reality TV show in 2016, and the tweets unearthed were sent during 2012 and 2013.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Chris Clark

