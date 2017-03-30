A representative for ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ cast member Chris Clark has commented on a scandal which developed this week, when a newspaper revealed that he had sent racist tweets earlier in his career.
Chris joined the cast of the reality TV show in 2016, and the tweets unearthed were sent during 2012 and 2013.
The Sun explained that the posts have now been deleted from Chris’s account, though screengrabs taken reveal that they included use of the n-word, and one refencing 9/11, which read: “Just can’t get my head around someone flying a [plane] into a building. That’s why I’m racist.”
Following the reemergence of the tweets, Chris’s representative has issued a lengthy statement to the paper.
It reads: “The posts are from four and six years ago when Chris was only 15 and 17 years old.
“These are not the kinds of messages which represent him in 2017.
“He was a big fan of rap music and foolishly adopted some of the lyrics of his favourite artists in these posts.
“He understands how inappropriate these messages are, particularly now he reaches wider audiences and he deeply regrets his actions.
“Chris was condemning terrorism and was trying to communicate that he is not a racist.
“He accepts his use of language was wrong and again apologises unreservedly.
“This tweet was also from many years ago when Chris was young and impressionable.”
Chris isn’t the first ‘TOWIE’ star to hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, with James Lock and James ‘Arg’ Argent both having been previously suspended after alleged drug use.
Chris has recently hit headlines thanks to his new relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, and after a month of speculation, the couple confirmed their new romance last week.
The two are believed to have first met in February, shortly after they started following each other on Instagram.