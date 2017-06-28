Any ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ fan will tell you that Lydia Bright’s mum, Debbie Douglas, is not exactly known for holding back, and it seems this isn’t something she saves for the cameras.

Lydia has revealed that her mum’s loose-lipped attitude to speaking her mind wound up getting her banned from her boutique, Bella Sorella, which she used to run with her sister.

Speaking to HuffPost UK on ‘BUILD’, Lydia confessed: “She’d come into the store, a lady would be trying on a dress, and you know, I’d be all diplomatic and be like, ‘oh, it looks lovely, but maybe let’s try the next size’. My mum would turn around and go, ‘who you kidding, darling? You’re a size 14, not a size 10’.”

Mark Milan via Getty Images Debbie and Lydia

When asked about Debbie’s reaction to being banned from her own daughters’ shop, Lydia insisted: “Well, my sister didn’t give her much choice.

“She said, ‘that’s it, I’ve had enough, you’re insulting the customers, get out, you’re never coming back in again’. So she was banned from Bella Sorella.”

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Lydia on 'BUILD'

After six years of dishing out advice, and some oft-needed home truths, Debbie announced last month that she was quitting ‘TOWIE’, shortly after Lydia also stepped down from the show.

Debbie told her fans: “Following the latest release re Lydia leaving ‘TOWIE’ I feel it’s the right time to inform you that I decided to leave the show at the end of the last series...

″[P]lease BELIEVE me that this had no link at all re James [Argent, Lydia’s ex-boyfriend] returning. I wish James love and happiness as does Lydia.”

Watch Lydia’s full ‘BUILD’ interview below:

